Northern New York Orchestra to play Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While the snow may have been a bother to some, to other’s it brings the right mood to celebrate Christmas.

This upcoming Sunday, December 18th, the Orchestra of Northern New York will be performing their annual Christmas Show at First Presbyterian Church in Watertown.

Classics such as “Silent Night” and the “Carol of the Bells” will be played before audiences looking to get into the Christmas spirit.

The orchestra’s conductor is looking very much to performing this year’s show.

“We find that the audiences have let us know that this is one of the most important concerts, too- probably because of the time of year it is. The variety of old favorites from the holidays as well as I always try to put on a few new things that maybe they aren’t familiar with,” said Kenneth Andrews, Conductor and Director of the Orchestra of Northern New York.

Tickets are available online and are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors, and $5 for teens.

The show starts at 3 PM.

