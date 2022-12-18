Saturday Sports: Coaches Versus Cancer twinbill takes place in Cape Vincent

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A boys’ and girls’ doubleheader took place in Cape Vincent Saturday afternoon as the Thousand Islands Vikings hosted Sackets Harbor in a Coaches Versus Cancer twinbill.

Ball in against Cancer honoring longtime T.I. sports booster Bob Wiley, who beat cancer but passed away back in November after suffering a heart attack.

In the 1st quarter, Austin Griner scores off the inbounds to put the Patriots on top 3.

The Vikings answer as Matt Caprara drives baseline for the bucket: TI down 1.

Then it was Ryan Pavlot with the pretty move for the basket and he’s fouled: Vikings up 1.

Griner connects for 3 at the other end. He had 38 as the Patriots beats the Vikings 84-36.

On the girls’ side, Thousand Islands hosting Sackets Harbor.

In the 4th quarter, Delaney Wiley hits the floater in the paint: TI up 15.

Lily Green counters at the other end with the trey: Patriots within 12.

Off the steal, Wiley lays in 2 as she led TI with 29.

Peyton Britton hits for 3 of her 24 on the afternoon.

But TI beats Sackets Harbor 53-42.

At Watertown High, the Lady Cyclones entertaining Copenhagen.

In the 1st quarter, Penelope Brown comes up with the rebound and putback: Cyclones on top 3.

At the other end it’s Alyssa Fitzpatrick with the board and bucket: Copenhagen down 1.

Jommy Fasehun hits in the paint for Watertown: Cyclones back up 3.

Aubree Smykla knifes through the lane for 2 as Watertown beats Copenhagen 52-33.

On the mat, the North Country Invitational Wrestling tournament took place at Indian River.

12 teams were taking part in the tourney, including Frontier League teams Indian River, Lowville, South Jeff/Sandy Creek, Copenhagen, Beaver River and General Brown, along with NAC schools OFA, Canton, Gouverneur and Massena.

The tourney, which has spanned nearly 3 decades, boasting some of the top wrestlers in the region.

Indian River won the team title followed by Camden, Gouverneur, Lowville and General Brown.

In FPHL action from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, the Wolves hosted Danbury.

The Hat Tricks strike first as Dmitry Kuznetsov scores on the 4 on 4: putting Danbury on top 1-0.

Danbury looked to add to its lead, but Wolves goalie Greg Hussey makes the stop.

The Wolves come back to win in a shootout 3-2.

