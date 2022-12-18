Sunday Sports: James Darcy Tournament has high school boys on the hardwood

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball took place on Sunday with the consolation and championship games of the James Darcy Tournament taking place in Lisbon.

The championship game pit host Lisbon against the Potsdam Sandstoners.

In the 1st quarter, Dylan LaMora hit the fadeaway to put Potsdam up 2.

Lisbon answers as Cooper Rutherford finishes off the turnover, tying the game.

Theodore Hughes connects inside for the Sandstoners. Then it was Isaiah White splitting the defenders for the scoop shot.

LaMora drives baseline and gets the finger roll to fall.

White drills the pullup jumper.

Potsdam goes on to beat Lisbon 72-54.

In the consolation game, Morristown met Hermon DeKalb.

In the 4th quarter, Kameron Toland drives hard to the bucket: 42-21 Morristown.

Off the miss, it was Skyler Daniels with the putback: Green Demons down 19.

Some nice passing results in the Toland bucket: 44-23 Morristown.

It’s Toland down low with the kiss off glass: 46-23 Morristown.

Off the steal David White finishes with the basket. It’s White again.

But Morristown beats Hermon DeKalb 46-28.

