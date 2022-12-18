Town of Morristown Highway Garage fire is under investigation

A structure fire at the Town of Morristown Highway Garage is under investigation.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A structure fire at the Town of Morristown Highway Garage is under investigation.

The call came in Saturday morning just before 10 AM.

The St. Lawrence County Cause and Origin Team is assisting New York State Fire.

Hammond Fire, Brier Hill Fire Auxiliary, and Morristown Fire Auxiliary responded to the alarm. Heuvelton and Alexandria Bay fire were also requested to the scene but the fire was knocked down in advance of their arrival.

The maintenance garage and some equipment were heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and officials have confirmed with us that the garage has been secured.

