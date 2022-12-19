‘Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers: Tales of Prohibition in the north country

"Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers"
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prohibition was a wild time in the United States and the north country was no exception. And many people, local author James Reagen says, don’t know much about it.

That’s why he wrote “Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers.” He talked about it during an interview on 7 News This Morning that you can watch in the video above.

Many successful, legitimate, local businesspeople got their start during the shady years of Prohibition. Reagen’s book tells some of those stories.

You can find the book at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

