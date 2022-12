LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Donald A. Vallance, 75, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law in the Town of Stockholm.

At his request there will be no services. Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

