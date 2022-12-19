Elizabeth A. (Betty) Schroy, 88, of Watertown

Published: Dec. 19, 2022
Elizabeth A. (Betty) Schroy, 88, of Northland Estates, Watertown passed away Sunday morning, December 18,2022 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth A. (Betty) Schroy, 88, of Northland Estates, Watertown passed away Sunday morning, December 18,2022 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown.

Betty was born July 13,1934 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Ernest “Dooley” and Nina (Parker) Kingsley. She was a graduate of Watertown High School. She married Robert C. Schroy on October 7,1954 in Watertown. Betty and Bob lived many years in Carthage where they raised their children. Betty worked at the former Acme Markets, Bonfare and A&R Dairy in Carthage. She retired as a regional trainer for Stewart’s Shops based in Saratoga Springs.

She is survived by her husband: Robert C. Schroy of Watertown, two daughters: Susan Covell of Champion and Karen (Terry) Burto of Pleasant Lake, four sons: Robert (Becky) Schroy Jr. of Carthage, Thomas (Janell) Schroy of Ocala, FL, Peter (Cheri) Schroy of Carthage and Shawn (Mandi) Schroy of Watertown, 18 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, two brothers: Ernest “Butch” and John (Patty) Kingsley, both of Virginia and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter, Joedi Hollingsworth, a son-in-law, Ronald Covell, and two sisters, Edie Fults and Marjorie Bast.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on Thursday, December 22 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage with Wayne Arnold officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Thursday from 3-5pm at the funeral home.

To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

