Find locally produced meet at Cooperative Extension workshop

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County meat workshop
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a workshop designed to help people find sources of locally raised meat.

Nutrition and food systems educator Lindsey Promitas says each participant will receive a $24 voucher they can use to buy local meat.

There will be food demonstrations and samples. Local meat producers will also be on hand.

The hour-long workshops start at the Carthage Free Library on January 24 and run each Tuesday (except Valentine’s Day) at various locations through March 7.

You can learn more and reserve a spot by emailing lrp78@cornell.edu, calling 315-788-8450, extension 248, or visiting ccejefferson.org.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An individual was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon.
Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday
A structure fire at the Town of Morristown Highway Garage is under investigation.
Town of Morristown Highway Garage fire is under investigation
wx
Heavy lake effect snow on Sunday
Turbines at Watertown's hydro plant
Watertown braces for loss of hydro plant revenue
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

Latest News

"Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers"
‘Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers: Tales of Prohibition in the north country
Wake Up Weather
Lake effect snow warning ends this evening
Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight
Sunday sports