Find locally produced meet at Cooperative Extension workshop

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a workshop designed to help people find sources of locally raised meat.

Nutrition and food systems educator Lindsey Promitas says each participant will receive a $24 voucher they can use to buy local meat.

There will be food demonstrations and samples. Local meat producers will also be on hand.

The hour-long workshops start at the Carthage Free Library on January 24 and run each Tuesday (except Valentine’s Day) at various locations through March 7.

You can learn more and reserve a spot by emailing lrp78@cornell.edu, calling 315-788-8450, extension 248, or visiting ccejefferson.org.

