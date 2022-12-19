Helen I. Kennedy, 96, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Helen I. Kennedy, 96, peacefully passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Helen was born on October 21, 1926 in Chase Mills, daughter of the late Wendell and Helen (Reizer) Smutz.  She was a graduate of Norfolk High School, and on August 27, 1949 she married Clifford R. Kennedy.  Clifford predeceased her on August 26, 1977.

She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a member of the Royal Order of the Moose.  Helen was a lifeling waitress, working in many restaurants throughout her career, including the Pine Grove Diner, Spanky’s, Margaret’s Coffee Shop and the Sunflower.  She enjoyed bowling and bingo, and thoroughly loved socializing with others.

Helen is survived by her nephew Randy and Tammy Besio along with several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Helen was predeceased by her parents Wendell and Helen, her husband Clifford, and her siblings Steve Smutz, Mary Besio, Katherine LaPlante, Margaret Fragoso and Elizabeth O’Brien.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Thursday at 11AM.

Arrangements are with the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

