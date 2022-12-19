Kay Francis Kirkey, 73, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Kay Francis Kirkey, 73, of 14 Williams Street, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Massena Hospital.

Kay was born on August 25, 1949 in Massena, daughter of the late Lyle S. and Hazel (Tarbell) Rush.  She was a graduate of Massena Central School and also the Massena School of Business.  She married Harold Kirkey on June 14, 1975, in Massena.  Harold predeceased her on November 6, 1999.

She was a faithful communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.  Kay worked for the Highland Nursing Home, Massena Hospital and CDPH, and was a housekeeper for many years.  She was currently an active volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels and had a heart of gold.  Kay would do anything to help anyone.  She loved her family, and cherished her time with her grandchildren, and always took huge enjoyment in watching them play hockey and softball.

Kay is survived by her son, Christopher and Keri Kirkey of Lee Center, NY; two grandchildren, Abigail and Rylee; her companion of 22 years Lee Thomas; and four siblings, Lori (Chris) Perry of Massena; Shirley (Gene) Eppleheimer of Paxton, IL; Dale (Kathy) Rush of Massena; and Chuckie (Frannie) Rush of Baldwinsville, NY.

Besides her parents Lyle and Hazel, and her husband Harold, Kay was predeceased by three siblings, Barb Cunningham, Ellen Weegar, and Joe Rush; and her grandmother Elizabeth Irish.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2-6PM.  A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Art LaBaff officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Kay’s memory to Meals on Wheels.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

