Lake effect snow warning ends this evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Even if you don’t see lake effect snow, it’s still out there.

It’s still churning over spots on the Tug Hill. A lake effect snow warning is set to end at 7 p.m. today. The areas affected by lake effect could see another 6 inches or so.

St. Lawrence County, northern Jefferson County, and parts of Lewis County will likely see only some light snow.

The band of snow could shift north and south and will become less organized.

We have a couple of dry days after the lake effect snow wraps up.

It will be partly sunny and around 30 on Tuesday.

Wednesday, the day winter officially starts, will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

It warms up for Thursday and Friday. Afternoon rain is in store for Thursday. Highs will be around 40.

Rain is likely on Friday, when highs will be around 50.

Temperatures plummet into the teens Friday night and there’s lake effect snow expected for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 20s both days.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.