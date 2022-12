Library programs offer something for everyone

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is offering plenty of programs this week for people of all ages.

Librarian Brittani LaJuett appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about them. Watch her interview above.

Here’s a list of programs this week:

December 19:

-Open Gaming 3:30-5 pm (Ages 9-18)

December 20:

-Caregiver Cafe 10:30-11:30 am (Ages 18+)

-Tai Chi for Adults 6:30-7:30 pm (Ages 18+)

December 21:

-Winter Reading Program begins! (All ages)

-Toddler Storytime & Crafts 10:30-11:30 am (Ages 3-5)

-DIY Hot Cocoa Mugs 6:30-7:30 pm (Ages 18+)

December 22:

-Baby Storytime & Sensory Play 10:30-11:30 am (Ages 0-2)

-Book Display Brigade 4-5:30 pm (Ages 12-18)

December 23:

- Zombie Tag 2-3 pm (Ages 12-18)

For more information, visit flowermemoriallibrary.org.

