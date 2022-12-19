Man arrested in connection with shooting death of Fort Drum soldier

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - An arrest has been made in connection with a gunfight that killed a Fort Drum soldier in Syracuse over the summer.

Police charged 22-year-old Nadir Gunn with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment last Thursday

According to court documents, Gunn “wantonly fired a handgun while in attendance of a large party, putting numerous peoples’ lives in danger.”

It happened on the night of July 4 in the 300 block of Parkway Drive.

Police said Private First Class Malik Shipman was shot in his midsection and died after being rushed to Upstate University Hospital.

He was 19 years old.

The court documents say Gunn and at least 5 other people participated in an “exchange of gunfire” that “ultimately resulted in the death of Malik Shipman.”

A native of Georgia, PFC Shipman was a carpentry and masonry specialist with the 642nd Engineer Support Company, 46th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps.

According to online records, Gunn is being held in the Onondaga County Justice Center Jail on $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.

His next court appearance is set for December 21.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.