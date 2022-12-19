Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Antwerp

Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Main Street passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital with her family at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Main Street passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital with her family at her side. She was born on March 2, 1929, in Gouverneur, New York to the late P. Lawrence & Mildred E. (Reddick) Pickert.

Marian graduated from Antwerp High School in 1947. She was a bookkeeper for several years; she later retired as the Office Manager for her family’s business, P.L. Pickert & Sons in Antwerp, New York.

Marian is survived by several nieces and nephews; Thomas VanHosen, Lakeport; Stephen Pickert, Texas; Philip Pickert, Antwerp; Donna Mosier, Adams Center; Daphne Pickert, Waddington; Karen Culbertson, Calcium; Barbara Pickert, Calcium; and Connie Ayen, Theresa; a sister-in-law, Gertrude Pickert, Antwerp, along with several great-nieces and nephews.

Marian is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Elon (Carolyn) Pickert, N. Clyde Pickert, Gerald (Helen) Pickert, and a nephew, Frank Pickert.

She served as the Sunday School Teacher for several years at the Methodist Church in Antwerp, NY. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, and crocheting, but most of all camping with her nieces and nephews.

The services for Miss. Marian Pickert will be held privately by her family. She will be buried alongside her family in the Hillside Cemetery in Antwerp, New York.

The family is being cared for by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Marian’s Family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations can be made in Marian’s name to a charity of one’s choice.

