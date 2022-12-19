North Country could see major winter storm as Christmas approaches

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A major winter storm could hit northern New York right before and during Christmas.

7 News weather forecaster John Kubis says there is the potential for a dramatic swing in temperatures, strong wind gusts and significant snow accumulation.

Things start Thursday evening with rising temperatures. The forecast at this point calls for rain and wind with gusts possibly hitting 50 miles per hour.

On Friday afternoon, temperatures could plunge 20 degrees in a matter of hours, abruptly turning rain into snow.

The forecast says that snowfall will continue through Christmas. Accumulation could be significant.

It’s still early, so this weather outlook could change. We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.