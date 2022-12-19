Patricia Ann “Patsy” French, 71, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Mrs. French passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Patricia Ann “Patsy” French, age 71, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Oswegatchie Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 3:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. French passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Patsy is survived by her husband, Ronald French of Ogdensburg, NY; her son, Kiley French and fiancé, Denise Harper, of Ogdensburg, NY; her brother, Daniel Gagnon and his wife, Sylvia, of Ogdensburg, NY; three grandchildren, Emily Mae French, Jessica Ann French, and Kayla Marie French; and a special niece, Crystal Wade of Huntersville, NC. She is predeceased by a brother, John H. Gagnon Jr. and a sister, Mickie M. Montgomery.

Patsy was born on March 29, 1951, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late John H. and Mabel (Kelley) Gagnon. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Patsy married Ronald French on December 20, 1969, at Notre Dame Church, with Rev. Joseph Trombley officiating.

Patsy enjoyed cooking, playing cards, and taking care of children at her home. She later in life became a born-again Christian.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made towards funeral expenses for Patsy at GoFundMe, under Patricia French “Nana”, link: https://gofund.me/bebbca9d.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

