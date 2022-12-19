Snowmobilers report ‘fantastic’ conditions on Tug Hill

TOWN OF PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - We’re coming off a weekend where more than a couple of feet fell on the Tug Hill plateau and snowmobile clubs have been busy getting the trails ready.

The Barnes Corners Sno-Pals Snowmobile Club posted on its Facebook page that the grooming of the main Montague trails has begun and more trails will be opening.

For some snowmobilers, all the snow means it’s time to break in a new sled.

“I decided to scratch the itch a few nights ago and things have been fantastic,” said Christopher Schneible, snowmobiler.

Schneible and his friends have 20 years of experience sledding and likes the early-season conditions.

“Trails are about 7 - 8 out (of) 10. Ride within your limits, hang right and enjoy the snow,” he said.

“Usually it is kind of rare to get a halfway decent ride in before the first of the year, but you know we’ve had great conditions,” said Vincent Cramer, snowmobiler.

For these snowmobilers, safety is a priority. They say to keep an eye out for branches and waterholes.

“You have to be assertive, even when things get going, you just have to take your time, and just be careful. Watch out because there are a lot of other people out there,” said Cramer.

Some of the trails these riders use go on private property. These guys say they respect the landowners.

“We try to ride nice and we stay on the trails, but a lot of people dip off into the weeds and go through posted land and screw up farmers’ fields, and then the land gets taken away from the snowmobile club. You got to ride right and ride nice,” said Daniel Glogowski, snowmobiler.

