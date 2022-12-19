SUNY Potsdam dorm to house athletes for FISU World University Games

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The FISU World University Games are set to bring more than 2,000 athletes from around the world to Potsdam and Canton. So, where will all those players be living during the 11-day games in January?

A dormitory at SUNY Potsdam will become an athletes’ village of sorts. Knowles Hall has been undergoing renovations to house athletes. New York state is paying for it.

“Most of it has been making sure that the rooms are clean, are painted. We’ve ordered new mattresses and furnishings for the rooms. The floors are all waxed and we made sure that all the infrastructure, plumbing, electrical is functioning and ready to go for the athletes,” said Eric Duchscherer, dean of students, SUNY Potsdam.

Seventeen hockey games will be played at SUNY Potsdam and a majority of the teams that will be playing at SUNY Canton and Potsdam, and Clarkson University will be housed at Knowles Hall.

SUNY Potsdam’s dining staff is planning on cooking national dishes of each country playing in the games.

“We have Korean dishes, we have Russian dishes, we have some American ones, some Italian ones, we’ve got a pretty good representation from a lot of different cultures,” said Nathan Shene, kitchen manager, SUNY Potsdam.

The FISU World University Games start on January 12.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.