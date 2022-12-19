Thomas D. Squires, 77, formerly of the North Country

TEMPLE TERRACE, Florida (WWNY) - Thomas D. Squires, 77, formerly of NNY, passed away on December 17, 2022 at the Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, FL.

He was born on October 29, 1945 in Watertown, NY son of Donald and Doris Squires. Tom graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1963, Oswego State in 1967, he attended Wadham’s Hall in Ogdensburg and graduated with a Master’s Degree from Christ the King Seminary in Buffalo, NY in 1975.

Thomas served as a Diocesan Priest in NNY as well as a teacher and counselor in Tampa, FL. Thomas took a leave of absence from his duties as a priest and began working as a Postal Supervisor at the US Post Office in St. Petersburg, FL until he became disabled. Up until he became ill Thomas continued to be passionate about serving his community.

Among his survivors are his brother and sister in law, Richard and Catherine Satimore, Hoosick Falls, NY and nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his father and mother, his step father, Ernest Satimore and a brother, Stephen Squires.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River. Burial will take place in the Black River Cemetery at the convenience of his family.

Donations may be made to Melech Hospice House, 11125 N. 52nd St., Temple Terrace, FL 33617 or to a charity of one’s choice.

