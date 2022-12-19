Toys for Tots sees a lot of first-time shoppers

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Open shopping is underway for parents to pick out three gifts, a game, and some books for their kids.

It’s going on at the Toys for Tots location on Arsenal Street in Watertown.

Donations have been piling up since the beginning of the holiday season and organizers say they have seen a lot of first-time patrons taking part in the Toys for Tots program.

“I’ve had a lot of people say this is the first time they’ve ever had to do this. Many of them have been the donator before, instead of the person who’s receiving it. You know, that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to help out. It’s been a rough year for a lot of people and this is a program that will help them,” said Michelle Tinsley, coordinator, Jefferson County Toys For Tots.

Parents can set up an appointment for their kids to shop until Thursday.

All the leftover toys after Thursday will be donated to the Watertown Urban Mission.

