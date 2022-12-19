Travel advisory issued for Lewis County

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The lake effect snow machine continues to batter parts of the Tug Hill.

That’s why the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no-unnecessary-travel advisory for the entire county.

A lake effect storm warning is in effect for the Tug Hill regions of Jefferson and Lewis counties until 7 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service says the hardest-hit areas could see another 4 to 8 inches before it’s over.

Forecasters say to be careful of rapidly changing conditions as they drive into and out of the narrow lake effect bands.

The advisory was issued at 3:30 a.m.

