Travel advisory issued for Lewis County

Travel Advisory
Travel Advisory(MGN / Andover Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The lake effect snow machine continues to batter parts of the Tug Hill.

That’s why the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no-unnecessary-travel advisory for the entire county.

A lake effect storm warning is in effect for the Tug Hill regions of Jefferson and Lewis counties until 7 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service says the hardest-hit areas could see another 4 to 8 inches before it’s over.

Forecasters say to be careful of rapidly changing conditions as they drive into and out of the narrow lake effect bands.

The advisory was issued at 3:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An individual was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon.
Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday
A structure fire at the Town of Morristown Highway Garage is under investigation.
Town of Morristown Highway Garage fire is under investigation
wx
Heavy lake effect snow on Sunday
Turbines at Watertown's hydro plant
Watertown braces for loss of hydro plant revenue
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

Latest News

Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight
Boys’ high school basketball took place on Sunday with the consolation and championship games...
Sunday Sports: James Darcy Tournament has high school boys on the hardwood
An individual was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon.
Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday
A structure fire at the Town of Morristown Highway Garage is under investigation.
Town of Morristown Highway Garage fire is under investigation