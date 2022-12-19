Violet R. Harris, 79, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Violet R. Harris, 79, a resident of 70 Reynolds Road, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mrs. Harris passed away Sunday at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Violet R. Harris.

