Watertown Urban Mission’s food pantry now delivers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission has started Pantry 2 You, a pilot program designed to deliver food to homes.

Qualifying city residents can reach out to the urban mission, ask for a food delivery, and expect their food boxed up and dropped off at their doorstep.

Rafael Reyes from the mission says this service was created to help those unable to find transportation to the food pantry.

“We see the need of the people that sometimes they are disabled or other reasons they are still at home and they are in need of food. And we’re trying to find a way to get those people to feed them,” said Reyes.

The delivery process takes Reyes door-to-door, dropping off packages designed to last families for a full week.

