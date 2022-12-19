Watertown Urban Mission’s food pantry now delivers

The Watertown Urban Mission has started Pantry 2 You, a pilot program designed to deliver food...
The Watertown Urban Mission has started Pantry 2 You, a pilot program designed to deliver food to homes.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission has started Pantry 2 You, a pilot program designed to deliver food to homes.

Qualifying city residents can reach out to the urban mission, ask for a food delivery, and expect their food boxed up and dropped off at their doorstep.

Rafael Reyes from the mission says this service was created to help those unable to find transportation to the food pantry.

“We see the need of the people that sometimes they are disabled or other reasons they are still at home and they are in need of food. And we’re trying to find a way to get those people to feed them,” said Reyes.

The delivery process takes Reyes door-to-door, dropping off packages designed to last families for a full week.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An individual was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon.
Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday
Travel Advisory
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
A structure fire at the Town of Morristown Highway Garage is under investigation.
Town of Morristown Highway Garage fire is under investigation
Turbines at Watertown's hydro plant
Watertown braces for loss of hydro plant revenue
wx
Heavy lake effect snow on Sunday

Latest News

Winter Storm
North Country could see major winter storm as Christmas approaches
Watertown City Hall
Watertown’s mayor concerned about city attorney transition
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots sees a lot of first-time shoppers
SUNY Potsdam dormitory room
SUNY Potsdam dorm to house athletes for FISU World University Games