William J. “Bill” Welch, 90, of Rossie

ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - William J. “Bill” Welch, 90, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital.

There are no funeral services and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

William was born in Orange, New Jersey on December 9, 1932 the son of Donald and Anna (Magg) Welch. He graduated from Central High School in Newark and then served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict until he was honorable discharged.

Bill was raised in Newark but spent most of his summers and vacations in Upper Greenwood Lake. This is where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Klug, and married in January of 1962. He fell in love with the area and they raised their family in West Milford, NJ. He was co owner of the Appalachian Restaurant with his brother, Don Welch which they ran with their wives Helen and Dorothy Welch. During their 28 years in the family restaurant business, they met many costumers who became lifelong friends.

He was fortunate upon his retirement to find a beautiful farm in Rossie, NY. Luckily, he was a Jack of all Trades and spent the next few years doing improvements to the house to make it a wonderful home. He was never one to sit still. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, cutting trails for the quad, keeping the land and traveling to NJ to visit family and friends. He loved being out-doors and made the North County his home. Bill was always an outgoing person and made many friends wherever he went.

Bill is survived by his wife Dorothy, his children Beverly Ann Welch, Robin Ann and Patrick Walsh, William Jr. and Susan Welch, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his daughter Deborah Sue Welch, and his bother Donald Welch.

Memorial donations in honor of Bill are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws or Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad.

