Woman allegedly broke into Robert De Niro’s home, tried to take Christmas gifts, reports say

Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept....
Robert De Niro attends the world premiere of "Amsterdam" at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman was arrested early Monday morning after breaking into legendary actor Robert De Niro’s townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, local media reported.

Shanice Aviles, 30, was arrested after she was spotted entering the actor’s home at around 2:45 a.m. Eastern. Police said she was spotted taking Christmas presents from under the tree and putting them in a bag.

The actor was at home the time of the break-in but didn’t know what was going on, NBC New York said.

Aviles was being followed because she was wanted in connection with six other burglaries, ABC New York said. Media reports described her as a repeat offender.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An individual was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon.
Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday
A structure fire at the Town of Morristown Highway Garage is under investigation.
Town of Morristown Highway Garage fire is under investigation
wx
Heavy lake effect snow on Sunday
Turbines at Watertown's hydro plant
Watertown braces for loss of hydro plant revenue
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

Latest News

Melissa Frampton, 40, was arrested and charged with five counts of child endangering and one...
Woman accused of driving more than 4x legal limit, crashes with 5 girls inside minivan, court docs say
FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is appearing in court in the Bahamas on Monday.
FTX founder expected to not fight extradition to US
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in...
Third recent air bag death confirmed; owners urged to get repairs