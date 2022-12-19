Your Turn: feedback on sewage in river, lottery win & Mel’s award

By Diane Rutherford
Published: Dec. 19, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State data shows Watertown sent close to 8 million gallons of untreated sewage and rainwater into the Black River in November. It’s due to a combination of wet weather and old infrastructure:

They spend time trying to find things to buy like a pool or golf course when they have sewage dumping into the river. Makes a lot of sense.

Samuel Potts

Unfortunately, this happens a lot more than people realize.

Michael Dimon

The New York Lottery says someone won nearly $19,000 playing Take 5. The ticket was sold at Stewart’s Shops in Philadelphia:

Congratulations. Do good things with the money.

Christine Blanchard Joseph

Merry Christmas to someone. That’s awesome.

Barb DeYear

Nearly a thousand of you left comments about our very own Mel Busler, who is the recipient of the 2022 Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award:

Congratulations! You are an amazing man with a big sense of humor and even bigger heart.

Michelle R Cean Doney

Most people aren’t aware of all he does for the community. A well-deserved honor! Thank you, Mel, for everything!

Allison Root Barrigar

