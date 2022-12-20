Academic All-Star: Kayden Anderson

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Kayden Anderson, a senior at Alexandria Central School.

He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch his interview above.

Kayden is one of the top students in his class. He’s the class treasurer and is a member of the backpack club and the band.

He’s planning to major in aerospace engineering and hopes to one day make it possible for everyday people to fly to space.

