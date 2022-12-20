Academic All-Star: Kayden Anderson

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Kayden Anderson, a senior at Alexandria Central School.

He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch his interview above.

Kayden is one of the top students in his class. He’s the class treasurer and is a member of the backpack club and the band.

He’s planning to major in aerospace engineering and hopes to one day make it possible for everyday people to fly to space.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.