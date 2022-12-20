DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Students at Dexter Elementary School are riding toward the holidays in style for the school’s first-ever “Dexter Express” event.

You’ve heard of the Polar Express, but for students from kindergarten through second grade, it’s all aboard the Dexter Express.

“Friday when they left school, it was just Dexter Elementary. When they walked in Monday morning, we had transformed the school after they left Friday evening,” said Janalle Dupee, principal.

Embarking from the main lobby and parading through those freshly decorated halls in custom-made train cars, kids made their way to the school’s stage where they were treated to a surprise.

The staff of Dexter Elementary transformed the school stage into the North Pole. They told the students they were putting on an art show. The reception from the students when they finally saw it couldn’t have been better.

“They were coming in so excited, chanting, ‘This is the best day ever.’ We had the lights dimmed,” said Dupee.

During the train’s stop at the “North Pole,” students were read the Polar Express by one of about 20 guest speakers.

“Any time they can hear a story, It’s the best thing for them,” said teacher Lisa Tyo.

Before re-embarking, kids were given candy canes, and, as a surprise gift, bells from Santa’s reindeer - just like the ones from the book.

“They loved it beyond their wildest dreams. We always do fun activities this week but it’s nice to do something school-wide,” said Tyo.

The Dexter Express will continue running through Thursday when the kids are sent home to celebrate the holidays.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.