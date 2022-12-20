Blizzard-like conditions possible this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We don’t want to scare you, but we do want to let you know there’s the potential for blizzard-like conditions on Christmas weekend.

7 News weather forecaster John Kubis says there are no winter weather alerts at this time.

However, he’s looking at weather forecast models that show the potential for blizzard-like conditions.

Here’s what that means: blowing and/or falling snow with winds of at least 35 miles per hour, reducing visibilities to a quarter of a mile or less for at least three hours.

As we said, there are no snow warnings or watches from the National Weather Service at this time.

However, the NWS issued a high wind watch for the eastern Lake Ontario region from Thursday evening through Friday evening.

The NWS says southeast winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour with gusts up to 65 miles per hour are possible. It also says damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, possibly creating widespread power outages.

There’s also a lakeshore flood watch in effect in Jefferson County from Friday afternoon through Christmas morning.

Kubis says there is the potential for a dramatic swing in temperatures, strong wind gusts, and significant snow accumulation.

Chances are increasing that this system will bring a warmup and widespread rain Thursday into Friday. The warmup and rain along with

melting snow could result in minor flooding.

The forecast says rain will be followed by sharply colder conditions later Friday with a flash freeze along with a changeover back to snow later Friday and Friday evening.

Potentially strong winds will then follow for Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Potentially significant lake effect snow is also expected to develop Friday night and continue through Christmas Day, according to the NWS.

It’s still early, so this weather outlook could change. We’ll keep you updated.

