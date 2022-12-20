Children learn special lesson during food pantry field trip

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A field trip to a food pantry was part of a third-grade lesson on helping others during the holiday season.

Tuesday morning, third graders from Banford Elementary School in Canton moved their way down Court Street to the Church and Community Program Food Pantry.

The students just ended a 2-week project collecting food to donate to the pantry.

Teacher Sandy Drechsel says this food drive is something the grade does every year to help the food pantry out.

“I think the biggest lesson is that the holidays aren’t always about receiving, and giving to others is very important and to realize that people do need food. This is a tough time right now and it’s going to make a difference with them,” she said.

According to the Church and Community Program, the donations overall will help more than 200 families next month.

Third grader Cooper Cragnolin says he was able to donate extra food from home.

“It’s pretty important to be giving people that need food,” he said.

The third-grade class donated more than 715 items of food.

