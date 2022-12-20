Christmas Classic Movie on the Big Screen

75th Anniversary - It’s a Wonderful Life
75th Anniversary on the Big Screen
75th Anniversary on the Big Screen(Allies Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd. | story blocks)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema, Salmon Run Mall, Wednesday, December 21 at 7:00 pm.

embraced as a cherished holiday tradition by families around the world, Frank Capra’s heart-warming masterpiece now celebrates 75 years with this big-screen event. George Bailey (James Stewart) sets aside his dreams of world travel to run his father’s small community bank, and protect the people of Bedford Falls from greedy businessman Mr. Potter (Lionel Barrymore). When a costly mistake pushes George to the brink of despair, a visit from a kindly angel (Henry Travers) will show George how the life of one good man can change the world forever.

