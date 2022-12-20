Clarence E. Pike, Jr., 61, of Massena and formerly of Canton and Heuvelton

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Clarence E. Pike, Jr., 61, of Francis Street, Massena and formerly of Canton and Heuvelton, died at his residence on December 16, 2022.

Services will be held privately for the family. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Clarence was born December 4, 1961 in Ogdensburg, NY and was a son of the late Clarence E., Sr. and Rose A. (Shatlaw) Pike. He attended Heuvelton Central School.

Clarence was a handyman, he enjoyed tinkering on vehicles, snowmobiles and small engines. He had worked for DeKalb Sales Barn and for Lenoir Tire in Kingston, NC in his younger days.

A marriage to Vera Durham ended in divorce.

Surviving are two sons Zachary Pike of Ogdensburg and Joshua Pike of Heuvelton; one brother Robert Pike of Mexico, NY; five sisters Marly Ashley of Canton, Violet Pollock of Canton, Darlene Raymon of Cazenovia, Beverly Duford of NC and Nancy Delorme of Canton; and two grandchildren.

Clarence enjoyed a good snowmobile or motorcycle ride with friends and family.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

