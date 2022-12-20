Clarence E. Pike, Jr., 61, of Massena and formerly of Canton and Heuvelton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Clarence E. Pike, Jr., 61, of Francis Street, Massena and formerly of Canton and Heuvelton, died at his residence on December 16, 2022.

Services will be held privately for the family.  Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.  Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Clarence was born December 4, 1961 in Ogdensburg, NY and was a son of the late Clarence E., Sr. and Rose A. (Shatlaw) Pike.  He attended Heuvelton Central School.

Clarence was a handyman, he enjoyed tinkering on vehicles, snowmobiles and small engines.  He had worked for DeKalb Sales Barn and for Lenoir Tire in Kingston, NC in his younger days.

A marriage to Vera Durham ended in divorce.

Surviving are two sons Zachary Pike of Ogdensburg and Joshua Pike of Heuvelton; one brother Robert Pike of Mexico, NY; five sisters Marly Ashley of Canton, Violet Pollock of Canton, Darlene Raymon of Cazenovia, Beverly Duford of NC and Nancy Delorme of Canton; and two grandchildren.

Clarence enjoyed a good snowmobile or motorcycle ride with friends and family.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Salvation Army warming center
Warming center’s opening timely as forecast calls for major storm
Mrs. Franziska Bronicki, age 96, of Potsdam, NY passed away on December 19, 2022 at her...
Franziska Bronicki, 96, of Potsdam
A field trip to a food pantry was part of a third-grade lesson on helping others during the...
Children learn special lesson during food pantry field trip
Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, passed on December 16, 2022, at Summit Village where she had been a...
Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, of Watertown

Obituaries

Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY, born March 26, 1930 in...
Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92, formerly of Lisbon
Larry Dee Bezner passed away Saturday, December 17th at Samaritan Summit Village where he had...
Larry Dee Bezner, 78, of Adams
Candles
Mazikeen Marie VanTassel, Infant, of Watertown
Students at Dexter Elementary School are riding toward the holidays in style for the school's...
All aboard the Dexter Express
The former Wind & Wire Music building (white building) and Strauss Memorial Walkway
Watertown, other local communities get millions of $ for improvements
Christian Iuraduri
Employee allegedly sets fire at McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg