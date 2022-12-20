CVS, Walgreens limit sales of children’s pain relief medications

The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some...
The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some children’s medicines.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The outbreak of respiratory viruses affecting kids across the country has caused a run on some children’s medicines.

Two of the country’s biggest pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, have responded.

The companies announced Monday they will limit purchases of children’s pain relief products.

Walgreens will allow six over-the-counter purchases, while CVS will allow customers to buy just two pain relief products either online or in person.

CVS says it also is working with its suppliers to meet the demand.

The U.S. is grappling with COVID-19, RSV and the flu. (CNN, POOL, KCAL/KCBS, Johns Hopkins University)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm
North Country could see major winter storm as Christmas approaches
An individual was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon.
Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday
Man arrested in connection with shooting death of Fort Drum soldier
Travel Advisory
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’

Latest News

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial
Jurors got the case Dec. 2 and deliberated for nine days over a span of more than two weeks.
Attorney representing Weinstein accusers reacts to guilty verdict
The “Gate of the Exonerated” unveiled in NYC to honor the Central Park 5, men wrongfully...
Central Park gate honors wrongly imprisoned ‘Exonerated 5′
WWNY Toys for Tots sees a lot of first-time shoppers
WWNY Toys for Tots sees a lot of first-time shoppers