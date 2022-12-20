Evans Mills Raceway expands times for holiday light show

Northern Lights at Evans Mills Raceway Park
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park is offering more opportunities for people to see their drive-through holiday light show.

General manager Nick Czerow said the Northern Lights show will be available every day through New Year’s Day. It was open Thursdays through Sundays only.

Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The show will be from 5 to 10 p.m. each evening starting Thursday, December 22.

It costs $20 per carload.

You can get more information at evansmillsracewaypark.com or by calling 315-591-2771.

