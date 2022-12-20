Evans Mills Raceway expands times for holiday light show

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park is offering more opportunities for people to see their drive-through holiday light show.

General manager Nick Czerow said the Northern Lights show will be available every day through New Year’s Day. It was open Thursdays through Sundays only.

Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The show will be from 5 to 10 p.m. each evening starting Thursday, December 22.

It costs $20 per carload.

You can get more information at evansmillsracewaypark.com or by calling 315-591-2771.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.