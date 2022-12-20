Franziska Bronicki, 96, of Potsdam

Mrs. Franziska Bronicki, age 96, of Potsdam, NY passed away on December 19, 2022 at her residence in the village of Potsdam. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Franziska Bronicki, age 96, of Potsdam, NY passed away on December 19, 2022 at her residence in the village of Potsdam. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 27th from 3-5 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Contributions in Franziska’s memory can be made to St. Mary’s Church.

Franziska is survived by her son John (Jackie) Bronicki of Pearland, TX; a sister Josefine Schober of Potsdam, NY; a granddaughter Olivia Bronicki of Pearland, TX and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Rudolph Bronicki who died in 1984; a son Josef Bronicki who died in 2001 and her sister Olga Hassler.

Mrs. Franziska Bronicki was born October 26, 1926 in Romania to Franz Kropelnicki and Helene Tayome. She attended Romania schools. On August 25, 1945 in Austria she was married to Rudolf Bronicki. In 1953 they came to the United States and relocated to Potsdam, NY. She worked as a meat cutter at Pahler Packing for over 33 years, retiring in 1987.

Franziska enjoyed gardening, flowers and Knitting.

Online condolences for the Bronicki family can be shared @garnerfh.com

