Highlights & scores: Frontier League & NAC hoops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a light Monday night on the local high school hardwood, with action on both the boys’ and girls’ sides in the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference.

In the Frontier League, it was a boys’ matchup at Immaculate Heart as the Cavaliers played host to the Copenhagen Golden Knights.

First quarter: Landon Sullivan lays in 2 off the turnover. Copenhagen is up 2.

IHC answers. Justin Draught goes coast to coast for 2, tying the game.

Then it’s Samuel Carroll connecting on the baseline jumper. The Golden Knights are up by 4.

Draught hits the 3-pointer from the top of the arc.

Copenhagen nips IHC 41-40.

In the NAC, it was a boys’ battle in Potsdam, as the Sandstoners squared off against Canton.

Ryan Jones drains the 3 and Canton is up 8.

Luke Wentworth goes baseline, completing a 13-point Bears run.

Ian VanWagner counters with a 3-ball from the corner

Off the turnover, VanWagner sprints to the glass. Potsdam is down 4.

Wentworth means business from the top of the arc.

Dylan LaMora finds a seam in the zone for the floater.

Vincent Nelson-Fuse from the land of 3s.

Canton beat Potsdam 57-42.

It was another boys’ NAC battle in Massena as the Red Raiders hosted Gouverneur.

Ethan Fitzgerald rings home the 3.

Off the board, it was Taylor Mitchell to Colin Patterson for the bucket.

Raine Rumble spots up and hits the 3 from the corner.

DeShawn Walton down low pulls Massena within 3.

Jake Firnstein to Brandon Barnes for the reverse lay-in

It’s Mitchell with the feed to Barnes for 2 more.

Rumble shoots for 3 at the buzzer.

Gouverneur beat Massena 57-53.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Tupper Lake 53, Colton-Pierrepont 33

Chateaugay 51, Brushton-Moira 22

Canton 57, Potsdam 42

Gouverneur 57, Massena 53

Malone 59, OFA 57 (OT)

Harrisville 84, Hermon-DeKalb 40

Girls’ high school basketball

Madrid-Waddington 48, St. Lawrence Central 36

St. Regis Falls 51, Parishville-Hopkinton 43

Gouverneur 48, Hermon-DeKalb 35

Thousand Islands 38, Alexandria 30

Girls’ high school hockey

Potsdam 4, Canton 3

