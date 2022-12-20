Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, of Watertown

Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, passed on December 16, 2022, at Summit Village where she had been a...
Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, passed on December 16, 2022, at Summit Village where she had been a resident.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, passed on December 16, 2022, at Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born to Clarence E. Gordon and DeEtta E Northop Carey on April 12, 1929, in Three Mile Bay, NY.

Jeannine’s fondest childhood memories were spent in Three Mile Bay with her grandmother, Adah F (Flander) Northrop and in Boonville with her mother.

She married Martin A Narrigan in 1951 and they lived together in Watertown, New York. Together they raised 3 children Robert Narrigan (Pamela), Mark Narrigan (Erin), Charles Narrigan. She is also survived by a brother George Gordon, 9 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Jeannine worked many office bookkeeping jobs around Watertown, before joining the Watertown City School District. In 2001, after 32 years of service she retired as head of the Case Junior Cafeteria.

Throughout her life, Jeannine was an avid crocheter, troop mother, PTA Member, bowler, card shark and friend to all. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, and Greater Watertown Senior Citizens. She was supportive, kind, stubborn, and witty and we will all miss her dearly.

The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Summit Village. And a special thank you to Bill Stoodley.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, December 28th from 1 pm – 3 pm with a short service to follow beginning at 3 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Spring burial will be at Three Mile Bay Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

