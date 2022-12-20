Larry Dee Bezner, 78, of Adams

Larry Dee Bezner passed away Saturday, December 17th at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident. He was 78 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Larry Dee Bezner passed away Saturday, December 17th at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident. He was 78 years old.

He was born in Watertown, NY on September 1, 1944, the son to the late John and Erva Parker Bezner. Larry graduated from the Adams-Adams Center School in June 1963. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1969, at the time as a Jet Engine Mechanic.

Larry had a long career of driving truck for many different companies, what he will truly be remembered by is his extensive racing career.

His racing career began on asphalt in 1977 at Evans Mills Raceway with 312 cubic inch small block but it wasn’t long before he bought a small block dirt car, and his racing career was in full gear. Whether racing a late model or a sportsman type car his accomplishments were impressive.

With a career spanning close to 30 years Larry raced at over 20 tracks. He dominated the late model division for many years earning multiple times the title “Track Champion”. As a sportsman modified driver, he continued to carry on the honor of Track Champion and Outlaw Sportsman Tri Track Series Champion multiple times. His career was impressive with over 100 career earns, “A Record of Excellence”.

Surviving is Neal (Jodie) Edgar, Jr., Palmetto Fl; Donald (Nikki) Edgar, Rodman; Kimberly (Thomas) Besaw, Mannsville; Richard (Meredith) Paige II, Mannsville; Lyman (Missy) Allard, Mexico; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by Mary M. Edgar his companion of 30 years, Korena Jerome, and Jordan Jerome.

There will be a graveside service in the spring at a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 126, Adams, NY 13605.

Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.