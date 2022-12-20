Mazikeen Marie VanTassel, Infant, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mazikeen Marie VanTassel, infant daughter of Zachery and Heaven VanTassel, passed away, December 15, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

She is survived by her parents; two sisters, Jazmin and Zoey VanTassel; grandparents, Ricky and Patricia VanTassel; many aunts, uncles and other relatives.

Services will be private at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

