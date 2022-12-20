Partly sunny, but chilly, so layer up

Tuesday AM weather
By Emily Griffin
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With temperatures mainly in the teens, the day is off to a chilly start.

Even after the sun comes out, you’re going to want to layer up. Highs will be in the mid- 20s under partly sunny skies.

At least we’re not expecting snow for a couple of days.

Overnight lows into Wednesday will be around 20.

Wednesday will also be partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 30s.

It’s looking a bit dicey heading into the Christmas weekend.

We’ll see some rain Thursday. Highs will be in the 40s.

Friday starts out warm with heavy rain and temperatures in the low 50s. Temperatures will fall throughout the day to an overnight low in the low teens, so rain will change to snow and make roads slippery.

It will be windy with more snow on Saturday, Christmas Eve. Highs will be in the low 20s.

Christmas Day will have more snow with highs in the mid-20s.

It will be cloudy with a 30% chance of snow on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-20s.

