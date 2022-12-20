Tomorrow’s Health: Child gun injuries, older heart patients & COVID antibodies

(WWNY) - Loneliness can take an even tougher toll on those with heart failure, and the rate of children injured by guns spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Child gun injuries

The number of children injured by guns surged during the pandemic and continued through 2021.

A new study in JAMA Pediatrics included more than 4,500 children brought to hospitals with firearm injuries.

Researchers found a 52% increase in cases versus before the pandemic.

The study also found that Black children and those with public insurance were more at risk.

Older heart patients

Older heart-failure patients who are also feeling lonely may face worse outcomes.

New research in Japan looked at seniors over 65 who felt they’d lost their “social role,” like caring for family and friends.

Researchers found the loss can lead to poor clinical outcomes over several years.

Nose antibodies

The COVID antibodies found in your nose are not as effective as the ones in your blood. That’s according to a new study out of the U.K.

Researchers say COVID reinfection is more likely for unvaccinated people compared to those who’ve been vaccinated.

Antibodies in the nose — which are your first line of defense — decline nine months after infection, while those in your blood from a vaccine can last at least a year.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.