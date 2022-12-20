Warming center’s opening timely as forecast calls for major storm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army opened its doors Friday night to its warming center in Watertown.

The State Street building is now open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The center’s opening was delayed because of staffing, but now that it’s open, it can house 20 people overnight.

The center has an area for individuals to clean up and shower. Fresh coffee, soda, and other drinks, as well as some light snacks, are also available.

Officials say the opening could not be more timely as another major storm is in the forecast.

“Being able to come and see us down there, we’re able to take 20 people in. So hopefully between us and the temporary center that’s open as well, hopefully, we can give anybody that needs a warm place to stay out of that storm, they can come and see us,” said Captain Dominic Nicoll, Watertown Salvation Army.

The warming center is hoping to hire another 5 people.

