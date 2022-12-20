Watertown lacrosse players commit to play in college

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the time of the year for area high school athletes to sign letters of intent and on Monday a trio of athletes put pen to paper at Watertown High School.

Joe Girardi signed a letter of intent to continue his lacrosse career at UMass Lowell.

Michael O’Donnell put pen to paper to continue his lacrosse career at St. Leo’s.

And Kyan Combs inked a letter of intent to play lacrosse at Limestone College.

For the three seniors it was a day to remember as they signed to take their talents to the next level.

