What would Watertown Golf Club legal action involve?

Watertown Golf Club
Watertown Golf Club(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mayor Jeff Smith is suggesting residents take legal action over the Watertown Golf Club purchase, but what does that involve?

To understand the process, 7 News asked City Manager Ken Mix what steps the public would need to take to file a lawsuit or get a temporary restraining order.

Mix says residents would need to hire an attorney to file the suit in the state Supreme Court and the cost of the attorney would fall on the residents.

Clearly, that could be expensive.

Mix says that if a lawsuit is filed, the golf club purchase could be paused or even stopped depending on the ask of the plaintiff.

The city is moving forward with the purchase and hopes to close on the property by December 30.

