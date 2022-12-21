Amos R. Brooks, 77 of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Amos R. Brooks, age 77 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Tuesday (December 20, 2022) at Claxton...
Amos R. Brooks, age 77 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Tuesday (December 20, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.(Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Amos R. Brooks, age 77 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Tuesday (December 20, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. There will be no services as per his request. Burial will be in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.

Surviving are his children Amos (Diane) Brooks of Ogdensburg, Dean (Danielle) Brooks of Hammond and Diana (Phil) George of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Logan & McKenna Brooks, Felicia Barkley, Josh Barkley & his companion Kelsey Streeter and Elon Bellinger; brothers Edward brooks of Massena, Fred (Marsha) Brooks of Massena, John Brooks of Norwood, James (Melinda) Brooks of Morristown, William Brooks of Malone, Timothy (Jackie) Brooks of Waddington; sisters Madge (Harold) Johnson of Ogdensburg, Thelma (Lou) Cutway of MS, Susan Brooks of Ogdensburg and Ellen (Richard) Gilbo of Morristown; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Amos was predeceased by his parents Timothy & Helen Brooks, wife JoAnn and a brother Webster Brooks.

Amos was born on August 14, 1945 in Gouverneur NY, a son of Timothy & Helen (Flight) Brooks. He graduated from Morristown High School and entered the US Army on November 5, 1965. He later received his honorable discharge on February 10, 1967. A marriage to Diane Gravel ended, and he was again married to JoAnn Pike on September 29, 2001 by Justice of the Peace Robert Morrow.

During his career he worked for an airplane factory in New Jersey, the Talc Mines in Gouverneur and the Laborers International Union # 322 for 30 + years. He enjoyed gardening, going to the casino, socializing at the service clubs he was a member of, and spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Moose Club or the Amvets in Heuvelton. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Canton Central School
Canton school board looks at adding $10M to capital project
Jodi Premo Wing of Gouverneur died on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 of complications of Influenza...
Jodi Premo Wing, 57, of Gouverneur
Donald G. Mallette, age 74, of Harrisville passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20,...
Donald G. Mallette, 74, of Harrisville
William C. Lortie, 81, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home.
William C. Lortie, 81, of Copenhagen

Obituaries

Snowplow inside the fire-damaged Morristown highway department garage
State sending help after Morristown highway garage fire
George J. Malbone, 77, of Potsdam, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022 at...
George J. Malbone, 77, of Potsdam
Dennis E. Wells, 83, of Theresa, formerly of Parishville passed away on Sunday December 11th,...
Dennis E. Wells, 83, of Theresa
Marian J. Albright, 98, passed away at her home in TI Park on Monday evening, December 19th.
Marian J. Albright, 98, of Thousand Island Park
Candles
Mary Lou Frawley, 92, of Watertown
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant that powers Fort Drum to close in March