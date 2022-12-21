Amos R. Brooks, 77 of Ogdensburg

Amos R. Brooks, age 77 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Tuesday (December 20, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Amos R. Brooks, age 77 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Tuesday (December 20, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. There will be no services as per his request. Burial will be in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.

Surviving are his children Amos (Diane) Brooks of Ogdensburg, Dean (Danielle) Brooks of Hammond and Diana (Phil) George of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Logan & McKenna Brooks, Felicia Barkley, Josh Barkley & his companion Kelsey Streeter and Elon Bellinger; brothers Edward brooks of Massena, Fred (Marsha) Brooks of Massena, John Brooks of Norwood, James (Melinda) Brooks of Morristown, William Brooks of Malone, Timothy (Jackie) Brooks of Waddington; sisters Madge (Harold) Johnson of Ogdensburg, Thelma (Lou) Cutway of MS, Susan Brooks of Ogdensburg and Ellen (Richard) Gilbo of Morristown; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Amos was predeceased by his parents Timothy & Helen Brooks, wife JoAnn and a brother Webster Brooks.

Amos was born on August 14, 1945 in Gouverneur NY, a son of Timothy & Helen (Flight) Brooks. He graduated from Morristown High School and entered the US Army on November 5, 1965. He later received his honorable discharge on February 10, 1967. A marriage to Diane Gravel ended, and he was again married to JoAnn Pike on September 29, 2001 by Justice of the Peace Robert Morrow.

During his career he worked for an airplane factory in New Jersey, the Talc Mines in Gouverneur and the Laborers International Union # 322 for 30 + years. He enjoyed gardening, going to the casino, socializing at the service clubs he was a member of, and spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Moose Club or the Amvets in Heuvelton. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

