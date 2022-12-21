Be aware if you’re traveling: Huge potential for Christmas weekend storm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judging by today’s weather, you’d never know a major storm may be on its way.

Winter starts today and it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. There’s a 30% chance of a few snow showers in the afternoon.

Overnight lows will mainly be in the 20s.

It will be warmer on Thursday with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be around 40.

A high wind watch is posted for 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. on Friday for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties.

A high wind watch for southeastern St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondack will be from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Winds could gust to 65 mph on Friday.

The wind could produce heavy waves along the Lake Ontario shoreline, so there’s a lake shore flood watch for Jefferson and Oswego counties from 1 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Friday starts rainy and warm. Temperatures start in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will fall quickly through the afternoon and into the teens by evening — and that’s where things start to get dicey.

The flash freeze could change rain to snow and wet roads could glaze over with ice.

Lake effect snow combined with high winds have the potential to create blizzard-like conditions through the weekend.

There’s a winter storm watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 1 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. on Monday.

Snow continues Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid-20s all three days, but the wind will make it feel much colder.

