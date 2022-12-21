Book about survival is jumping off point for forest ranger recruitment

State forest ranger Lincoln Hanno speaks with Lowville Academy students about what his...
State forest ranger Lincoln Hanno speaks with Lowville Academy students about what his profession is like(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In this week’s Ag Weekly, Emily Griffin talks with local forest rangers about tracking down more workers.

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - “You see the helicopter here, you can see the hook come down, and then you get pulled into the helicopter by a winch,” Forest Ranger Lincoln Hanno told Lowville Academy students during a recent visit.

Hanno and Jacob Maxwell are forest rangers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation. They were at Lowville Academy to talk about wilderness preparedness just as the students were finishing up a book that relates to that.

“‘Into the Wild’ is about a kid who was well off and wanted to live off the land,” Hanno said. “He didn’t end up taking the proper steps to keep himself safe and ended up perishing.”

But the bigger story is beyond these pages. They’re hoping to spark an interest in the profession.

“We’re always trying to increase the number of rangers,” Hanno said. “The state’s always increasing its land and we need more and more personnel to make sure it’s preserved and maintained.”

There are currently fewer than 150 rangers across the state, so presentations like Hanno and Maxwell’s could be the future for our environment.

“Oh, I love my job,” Hanno said. “It makes it a lot more rewarding, especially when I’m helping people.”

If being a ranger is something you’d consider, the first step is reaching out to the DEC for a ride-along, and then looking into the education requirements.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Iuraduri
Employee allegedly sets fire at McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg
Winter Storm
North Country could see major winter storm as Christmas approaches
Snowmobilers
Snowmobilers report ‘fantastic’ conditions on Tug Hill
Watertown lacrosse players Joe Girardi, Michael O'Donnell, and Kyan Combs sign letters of...
Watertown lacrosse players commit to play in college
Watertown Golf Club
Watertown mayor encourages legal action against golf club purchase

Latest News

Actress May Irwin.
North Country History Lesson: famous on film
WWNY Pics of The Week for December 15
Send It To 7 Pics of The Week: Christmas in full swing!
Allis Chalmers tractors. A gathering of tractor enthusiasts will be held this summer in St....
Emily’s ag report: calling all tractor lovers
The LaLaLa's perform in Watertown.
North country inspiration: the La La Las