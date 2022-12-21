Canton school board looks at adding $10M to capital project

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton Central’s school board is talking about adding $10.5 million to fund a capital project.

This past spring, district taxpayers approved spending $27 million on the capital project.

But since then, the price tag has increased by $5 million, and to cover a few more items, the district superintendent is thinking the target price needs to go up by $10 million.

Ron Burke says the price of supplies and materials increased by around 30 percent and his request is the result of inflation and supply chain issues.

The school board’s meeting to discuss the resolution is at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

