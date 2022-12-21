Dennis E. Wells, 83, of Theresa, formerly of Parishville passed away on Sunday December 11th, 2022. (Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Dennis E. Wells, 83, of Theresa, formerly of Parishville passed away on Sunday December 11th, 2022.

Dennis was born to the late Elmer and Esther (Trombley) Wells in Tonawanda, on October 13th, 1939. He graduated from Saint Lawrence County High School and served in the United States Army Reserves for 13 years. He married Sally A. Planty on December 26th, 1969 in the town of Rensselaer Falls.

Dennis was an outdoorsman, who loved fishing and taking camping trips.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 52 years; Sally; his children, Penny & Jeff Fosegan of Jacksonville, FL, George Wells and his significant other Shirley Jean Howard of Theresa, a son in law, James Diel of Alma, NY., Patricia & Dale Madison of North Lewisburg, OH., Elmer & Leslie Wells of Huntsville, AL.; his siblings; Carl Wells, Ronnie Wells, Timmy Wells, and Charles Wells.

Dennis also leaves behind his legacy of grandchildren; Alex, Ashley, Aaron, Anthony, Timothy, Matthew, Andrew, Taylor, Russell, Channa, Daniel, Kyle, Jerry, Dale Joseph, Zachary, Allison, Raye, Riley and Darby, as well as his great grandson Emmett Wilson and 12 great grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Dennis is predeceased by his daughter; Denise Diel, and his sister; Marsha Grotton.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home, in Winthrop. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Thursday June 8th, 2023 at a time to be decided.Memories and words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.