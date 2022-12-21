Donald G. Mallette, 74, of Harrisville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Donald G. Mallette, age 74, of Harrisville passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20,...
Donald G. Mallette, age 74, of Harrisville passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home.(Funeral Home)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services of Donald G. Mallette, age 74, of Harrisville, NY, will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home located on 14248 State Street in Harrisville with Deacon Peter Woolschlager officiating. Burial will be in Garrison Cemetery in the Spring at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM to 1:00PM prior to funeral services on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Mr. Mallette passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home.

Donald is survived by his loving wife, Thelma Mallette of Harrisville, NY; his daughter, Shannon Moore and her husband, Victor, of Harrisville, NY; two granddaughters, , Harlie Moore and Torie Moore, all of Harrisville, NY; a step grandson, Tazeren Moore, of Harrisville, NY; his siblings, two sisters, Cathy Smith and her husband, Kenn, of Fort Ann, NY and Pamela Newcombe and her husband, Larry, of Whitehall, NY and a brother, Kevin Mallette of Florida. He is predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Eleanor Mallette. Donald was born on May 24, 1948, in Carthage, NY, the son of the late Gerald L. and Eleanor (Goodrow) Mallette. Donald graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1966. He married Thelma Sullivan on September 14, 1974, at St Francis Solanus Church with Father Lalonde officiating. Donald worked for his father at his garage and later opened his own autobody business in 1970, called Alpine Auto Body in Harrisville. Mr. Mallette also worked for Viking Cives, Inc. in Harrisville as a contractor undercoating the body of state trucks. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, snowmobiling, and four wheeling. He loved watching the birds and squirrels. Donations may be made in Donald’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, MSAA, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 US or to a local food pantry of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Canton Central School
Canton school board looks at adding $10M to capital project
Jodi Premo Wing of Gouverneur died on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 of complications of Influenza...
Jodi Premo Wing, 57, of Gouverneur
Amos R. Brooks, age 77 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Tuesday (December 20, 2022) at Claxton...
Amos R. Brooks, 77 of Ogdensburg
William C. Lortie, 81, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home.
William C. Lortie, 81, of Copenhagen

Obituaries

Snowplow inside the fire-damaged Morristown highway department garage
State sending help after Morristown highway garage fire
George J. Malbone, 77, of Potsdam, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022 at...
George J. Malbone, 77, of Potsdam
Dennis E. Wells, 83, of Theresa, formerly of Parishville passed away on Sunday December 11th,...
Dennis E. Wells, 83, of Theresa
Marian J. Albright, 98, passed away at her home in TI Park on Monday evening, December 19th.
Marian J. Albright, 98, of Thousand Island Park
Candles
Mary Lou Frawley, 92, of Watertown
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
Biomass plant that powers Fort Drum to close in March