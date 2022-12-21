Donald G. Mallette, 74, of Harrisville

Donald G. Mallette, age 74, of Harrisville passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home. (Funeral Home)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services of Donald G. Mallette, age 74, of Harrisville, NY, will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home located on 14248 State Street in Harrisville with Deacon Peter Woolschlager officiating. Burial will be in Garrison Cemetery in the Spring at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM to 1:00PM prior to funeral services on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Mr. Mallette passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home.

Donald is survived by his loving wife, Thelma Mallette of Harrisville, NY; his daughter, Shannon Moore and her husband, Victor, of Harrisville, NY; two granddaughters, , Harlie Moore and Torie Moore, all of Harrisville, NY; a step grandson, Tazeren Moore, of Harrisville, NY; his siblings, two sisters, Cathy Smith and her husband, Kenn, of Fort Ann, NY and Pamela Newcombe and her husband, Larry, of Whitehall, NY and a brother, Kevin Mallette of Florida. He is predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Eleanor Mallette. Donald was born on May 24, 1948, in Carthage, NY, the son of the late Gerald L. and Eleanor (Goodrow) Mallette. Donald graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1966. He married Thelma Sullivan on September 14, 1974, at St Francis Solanus Church with Father Lalonde officiating. Donald worked for his father at his garage and later opened his own autobody business in 1970, called Alpine Auto Body in Harrisville. Mr. Mallette also worked for Viking Cives, Inc. in Harrisville as a contractor undercoating the body of state trucks. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, snowmobiling, and four wheeling. He loved watching the birds and squirrels. Donations may be made in Donald’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, MSAA, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 US or to a local food pantry of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

